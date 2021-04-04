Prague High School senior serves as Senate page

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Prague High School senior Graceyn Hyden has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole. Hyden served during the ninth week of session from March 29-April 1.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session. They attend Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also participate in a student mock legislative session called Pageville, where they get hands-on experience debating issues on the Senate floor. The group of pages got to tour the State Capitol, the Oklahoma History Center, and the UCO Forensic Science Department and meet with Governor Stitt and President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

Hyden is a member of FFA, Business Professionals of America, and the National Honor Society. She is also a cheerleader and is involved in her church. She volunteers at the Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital. Hyden’s hobbies include going to the lake and spending time with family. She has a special interest in dogs and worshiping God. Hyden plans to go to the University of Oklahoma to study pre-medicine with the goal of becoming a dermatologist.

Hyden is the daughter of Prague residents Kimberly and Glen Hyden.