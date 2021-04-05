COEDD offers services to assist adults age 60 and above

The Shawnee News-Star

COEDD Area Agency on Aging (COEDD - AAA) continues service to older adults in Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, and Seminole Counties, through our Outreach service.

The outreach service is designed to assist older adults age 60 and above in accessing services or programs so they can age in place and live independently in their communities. A trained Outreach Specialist will conduct a needs assessment and work one on one with the older adult to find appropriate resources that may enhance their lives. Examples of possible resource referrals are nutrition, transportation, housing, financial, chore services which include yard work, home cleaning, minor home repairs and many others. There is no cost for the service, however, donations are accepted.

For more information on the outreach service or to refer an older adult, contact Richard Ortley, Program Manager at 1-800-375-8255 or 405-273-6410 ext.147.