Partnership, storm shelter giveaway to raise weather awareness

Two local casinos are teaming with Oklahoma-based Vortex Vaults to raise awareness about weather safety.

The Black Hawk and Sac & Fox Casino announced they will be partnering with Vortex Vaults to raise awareness regarding weather safety by giving away storm shelters to winners all month long.

The National Weather Service reported over 1,500 injuries and deaths in the United States in 2020; over 75 percent occurred while people were seeking shelter in their own homes.

By partnering, the companies will be stressing the importance of in-home storm safety by providing visitors the chance to win one of the shelters provided by Vortex Vaults. Oklahoma native Levi Wilson created the telescoping shelter concept to provide multipurpose, functional shelters. The 3 Tier Model Shelter Bed garnered national attention when Wilson secured a deal with Mark Cuban on the ABC show Shark Tank.

The Project Station can be installed in a garage, shed, or inside a home with a concrete slab foundation. It has a 5-person occupancy, and raises over 6-ft. interior height.

