What voters in Lincoln, Pottawatomie County need to know on Election Day

Tuesday, April 6 is election day in many towns, including elections set in both Pottawatomie County and Lincoln County.

While several Board of Education races are up for grabs in various districts, along with city council seats in Maud and McLoud, voters in Meeker will decide a school bond issue while Prague voters will decide a sale tax issue.

Bond issue

Voters in the Meeker Public Schools district will decide an $850,000 bond issue. According to Superintendent Jeff Pruitt, the Meeker bond is composed of two propositions, with one for $670,000 and the other for $180,000.

Pruitt said if the bond passes, the funds from the first proposition will be used for various updates to school sites throughout the district. If passed, Pruitt said there will be no projected tax increase. Bond issues must get a 60 percent supermajority vote to pass.

The administrator said this bond will benefit the community if passed because it will provide necessary resources to the district.

"If proposition one passes, it will provide much needed upgrades to school facilities, provide and further support the district's one-to-one technology initiative district wide where students are provided a device for digital learning," Pruitt said.

Prague sales tax

The city of Prague will vote once again on the one-cent sales tax. According to Prague City Manager Jim Greff, the one cent sales tax, which has been in effect for the last 20 to 25 years, is up for vote again.

Greff said the community votes on the sales tax every five years and this year if passed one quarter of the sales tax will go toward emergency reserves, one quarter will go to the street improvement fund, and a half cent will go to the capitol needs fund.

He said funds from the sales tax will be used to improve roads, purchase needed equipment and vehicles for different city departments.

He explained every time the sales tax is up for vote the community votes to continue it.

"We haven't had any issues with it and hope we won't this year," Greff said.

Because the sales tax is on a five-year cycle, funds from it can be adapted to suit whatever needs the city has at the time of the election.

City council and Board of Education seats

There will be a race for Council Member Ward No. 2 in Maud between Cary Fletcher and Virginia Stephens.

An election for Council Member at-large in McLoud is between Larry R. Dillon and James Woods.

Several Board of Education seats are up for vote in many districts, including Meeker, Prague, Grove, Pleasant Grove, Dale, Bethel and Asher.

