Update: Human remains found in Shawnee identified as 2015 missing person

Shawnee police on Tuesday reported the human remains that were found March 15 in a wooded area have been positively identified as a missing person.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said the Medical Examiner has identified the bones to John W. Ayers, who was reported missing back in 2015.

"The Medical Examiner is still investigating the manner of death," she said.

The bones were found March 15 in a wooded area just south of Independence Street and Brangus Road.

Shawnee police initially responded to that scene after a walker reported what appeared to be human bones. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Medical Examiner assisted at the scene for collection of evidence.

