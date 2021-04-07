SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee awards $50K grant to Community Market

SSM Health

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee recently awarded the Community Market of Pottawatomie County a $50,000 grant to purchase a refrigerated mobile market with the purpose of providing food in communities and locations that are considered food deserts. A food desert is an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

“Community Market of Pottawatomie County has made a huge impact in decreasing hunger in our community,” says Angi Mohr, president, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee. “We are proud and excited to provide this grant to help combat food insecurity in our community and outlying areas.”

Community Market of Pottawatomie County aims to reduce food insecurity and hunger within the nonprofit’s surrounding area. As the state’s largest relief organization — in terms of clients served — Community Market provided more than 3.1 million meals in 2020, in addition to nutrition-related programming and referrals to other social service organizations in the area.

"We are so thankful for SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee and their commitment to the people of our region,” says Daniel Matthews, executive director, Community Market of Pottawatomie County. “For many food insecurity is making their health conditions worse, and St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee is helping us make a difference. A healthier community starts with access to food. We are proud to partner with them to make this happen in people's own communities"

In addition to the grant, the hospital leadership team has committed to volunteer more than 100 hours of their time in 2021 at that Community Market to assist with the distribution of food.

Every three years, St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee conducts a Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) to better understand and address the health needs in the community. For the CHNA conducted for 2019-2021, the hospital identified the top three health care priorities as substance abuse, chronic disease prevention and food insecurity.