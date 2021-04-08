Bethel second graders participate in robot competition

The Shawnee News-Star

Bethel Lower Elementary recently held a robot competition in second grade. Robots needed to be made of recycled or repurposed materials from their home.

The second graders voted for their favorite top 16 robots and all students PreK through second grade voted on their favorite robots out of the top sixteen.

Robots Top 16: Korbyn Childers, Raiden Peltier, Damien Ketcherside, Chloe Boatman, Rylee Willis, Oakley Gearhardt, Toby Affentranger, Greyson Wellman, Asypn Menhusen, Hadlee Pinkston, Everett Quirk, Paisley Tackett, Saylor Holland, Gabe Samsal, Mia Hernandez and Owen Beesley.

Robot winners were Korbyn Childers - 3rd Place, Everett Quirk - 1st Place, Hadlee Pinkston - 2nd Place.