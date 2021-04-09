Whittaker project bids rejected

The Whittaker Street project has hit a snag, being delayed a bit due to a decision by Shawnee City Commissioner to reject the three submitted bids.

Last month, Public Works Director Brad Schmidt brought three submitted bids to Shawnee City Commissioners for the city's planned Whittaker Street Rehabilitation project, when the item was deferred to allow time for assessment of the bids.

This week City Engineer Seth Barkhimer urged commissioners to reject the bids; the board chose to favor his request, voting unanimously to reject the bids.

Bids

In March Schmidt said the city had estimated cost for the project around $500,000 — about $134,000 less than the lowest bid that came in.

A-Tech Paving offered a bid of $634,152.05 (for option one, for HDPE) and $603,704.05 (for option two, using PVC); Wynn Construction Co. submitted a bid of $645,785 for option one, and $643,945 for option two; and — in a considerably higher bid — Nash Construction Co. offered a figure for option one at $928,348, and an option two bid at $926,028.

The project

In the Fall, Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. began engineering services for the project along Whittaker Street between Center and just a bit east of Draper (a little more than a block), as well as a portion of Draper that stretches north to Highland.

At that time, Schmidt said the waterlines would be replaced, new curbs and handicap ramps will be put in and drainage problems will be addressed.

Mayor Ed Bolt said the site needs attention and he is excited the city gets to do something in that part of town.

As the project area includes the intersection where Horace Mann Elementary sits, the city has been trying to set construction over the summer while school's out.

Construction of the project has been estimated to take 100 days.

Watch for updates.

