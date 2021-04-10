Dispatchers lauded in mayoral proclamation

This week, Mayor Ed Bolt stood alongside Christina Brown, communications manager for Shawnee Dispatch, as he proclaimed next week, April 11-17, National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

“The safety of our police officers and firefighters is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who telephone the City of Shawnee,” he read from the proclamation Monday. “Professional Public Safety Telecommunicators are a vital link between citizens and victims and are the first and most critical contact our citizen have with emergency services.”

He said Shawnee dispatchers have contributed substantially to various urgent situations, such as the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, and treatment of patients — all the while exhibiting compassion, understanding and professionalism.

“Your valuable service should be applauded and held in the highest regard all through the year,” he said, “for without your commitment, devotion, and hard work, countless number of lives and property would be in jeopardy.”

