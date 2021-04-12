COVID-19 cases surge 67.9% in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 67.9% as 3,656 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,178 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 34th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 490,277 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 10.3% from the week before. Across the country, 35 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. That will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate. Oklahoma also reported more than 1,000 backlogged cases and about 1,800 backlogged deaths on April 7, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harmon, Tillman and Jackson counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 428 cases; Tulsa County, with 328 cases; and Cleveland County, with 218. Weekly case counts rose in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wagoner, Tulsa and Carter counties.

Oklahoma ranked 29th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 35.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 35.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 205,041 vaccine doses, compared to 237,718 the week before that. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 2,312,369 doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 42 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma, Comanche and Ottawa counties.

In Oklahoma, 1,716 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 103 people were reported dead.

A total of 442,805 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,669 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 31,197,873 people have tested positive and 562,066 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.