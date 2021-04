Shawnee native presents Navy award

The Shawnee News-Star

KADENA, Japan Master-at-Arms 1st Class Alejandrina May, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Combined Federal Campaign assistant coordinator, a Shawnee native, presents personnel from CFAO public works department with the CFC silver award at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 8, 2021. The silver award is given to units with more than 50% participation or that contribute $90 per capita. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)