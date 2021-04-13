County sales tax collections remain high
As 2021 pushes past its first quarter, reports of Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for April continue the year's trend; this month's report marks a healthy increase over this time last year.
Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $712,097.26, up from the same month a year ago when $647,754.99 was received –– an increase of $63,342.27.
On average
According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:
• April — $697,600
• March — $608,425
• February — $733,450
• January — $673,300
• December — $640,750
• November — $645,100
• October — $672,550
• September — $665,000
• August — $658,700
• July — $639,500
• June — $624,150
• May — $636,950
