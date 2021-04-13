County sales tax collections remain high

As 2021 pushes past its first quarter, reports of Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for April continue the year's trend; this month's report marks a healthy increase over this time last year.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $712,097.26, up from the same month a year ago when $647,754.99 was received –– an increase of $63,342.27.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

• July — $639,500

• June — $624,150

• May — $636,950

