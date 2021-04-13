OBU announces spring commencement times for May 14-15

OBU

Oklahoma Baptist University has planned multiple spring commencement ceremonies in order to facilitate physical distancing for graduates and their guests as required by the CDC. The ceremonies will take place May 14-15 inside Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on the OBU campus in Shawnee.

The first commencement ceremony will take place Friday, May 14, at 2 p.m., for students graduating from the College of Nursing.

Ceremonies for all remaining graduates will take place Saturday, May 15. The first Saturday ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. for students in the Divisions of Teacher Education, Behavioral and Social Sciences, and Language and Literature.

The second Saturday ceremony will begin at noon and will include graduates from the Hurley College of Science and Mathematics as well as students from the Division of Health and Human Performance and Exercise Science, Sport and Recreation.

The third Saturday ceremony will kick off at 2 p.m. for students graduating from the Dickinson College of Business and the Hobbs College of Theology and Ministry and will also include interdisciplinary graduates.

The final ceremony will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. for graduates in the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts.

Graduates will be allowed five guests each and tickets may be picked up in the Student Life office in the lower Geiger Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the OBU YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person. Graduates are required to submit a completed graduation application and communicate with the Academic Center by April 30 in order to participate.

Face coverings will be required for all in attendance and temperature screenings will take place at chapel entrances for all attendees. Doors will open for guests approximately 30 minutes prior to each ceremony, following sanitization from the previous ceremony. Guests with accessibility needs may contact the Student Life office at sharon.eulberg@okbu.edu.

