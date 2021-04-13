City: Gear up for Trash-Off Day Saturday

The City of Shawnee has been working with Central Disposal for its annual Trash Off and Spring Clean Up day.

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Shawnee and Central Disposal will have large roll-off containers at five sites for Shawnee residents to bring non-hazardous waste.

The only site accepting hazardous waste is the Public Works center, at 111 S. Kickapoo.

To dispose of hazardous waste, residents will have to provide proof of an active sanitation account with the City of Shawnee/Central Disposal and an ID/drivers license with a current Shawnee address will be required.

Collection sites are:

• Kidspace Park (two roll-off dumpsters at the corner of Center and Wayne)

• Lake 1 ramp area

• Public Works (111 S. Kickapoo)

• Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center (north side of the grandstands)

• Optimist Park (34th Street and Market)

Waste not accepted in the roll-off bins:

• Hazardous Waste (including any liquids, paint, chemicals, biomedical, infectious, radioactive, PCVS, asbestos, solvents and oil)

• Tires

• Auto Batteries

• Concrete, cinder blocks, bricks

• Appliances

Household hazardous waste collected only at the Public Works site:

• Acids

• Aerosol cans

• Antifreeze

• Batteries (car and household)

• Brake fluid

• Craft chemicals

• Degreasers

• Drain cleaners

• Fertilizers

• Fluorescent lights

• Fuel

• Fungicides

• Gasoline

• Herbicides

• Hobby chemicals

• Household cleaners

• Items containing mercury

• Motor oil

• Oil filters

• Paint thinners

• Paints

• Pest strips

• Pesticides

• Photo chemicals

• Pool chemicals

• Solvents

• Stains

• Varnishes

Waste materials that will not be accepted at any of the sites:

• Ammunition

• Explosives

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biohazardous waste

• Tires

For more information, call the City Manager's office, at (405) 878-1601.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.