Lincoln County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 19% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 19% of people living in Lincoln County are fully vaccinated as of April 13, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 443,882 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.85% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of April 13 are McIntosh County (30%), Alfalfa County (29%), Kiowa County (28%), Caddo County (28%) and Craig County (27%).

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

36% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,414,279 people

24% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 951,258 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.