Weekly COVID-19 report: Pott. County reports no new deaths

There were no COVID-19 deaths reported in the past week in Pottawatomie County. Active cases are still hovering at almost 160 for the county, while Shawnee is maintaining an active count near 85.

In March the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) adjusted the level of information previously reported in its daily updates. Oklahoma residents can't see much of the information previously provided over the past year; gender and age of victims are no longer available, but deaths are still being reported, along with their general location.

According to OSDH, the U.S. is at 563,446 for deaths, Oklahoma reports show 6,697, Pottawatomie County's total stayed at 123, like last week, and Shawnee is still at 89.

Cases

In the U.S., 31,345,985 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 563,446 total deaths, compared to 534,888 a month ago. The OSDH website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, OSDH reports 427,029 have recovered of the 443,756 total cases, and marks the active case count at 10,030, an increase of nearly 80 cases compared to last week. A month ago active cases were at 11,865.

In the county, of the 8,271 total cases documented, 7,990 have reportedly recovered. Active cases number 158 — a month ago the figure was 203.

In Shawnee, there were 5,069 total cases reported, according to Wednesday's data. Reportedly, 4,896 have recovered. The OSDH reports active cases are now at 84, which is 16 fewer than last month, and 11 fewer than last week.

Reporting weekly

After a year of daily reports, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) switched gears in March to offer weekly updates to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard on its website. Reports are updated on Wednesdays.

The latest version of the dashboard can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

