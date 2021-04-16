OHP: Overnight crash claims life of Tecumseh man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Tecumseh man was killed in a crash early Friday in Pottawatomie County.

The crash occurred about 1:16 a.m. on Hardesty Road, about one-third mile east of Bethel Road and one mile south and four miles west of Shawnee.

The patrol's report says Brent Sparks, 61, Tecumseh, died at the scene from injuries suffered in that crash.

Troopers said Sparks was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado eastbound on Hardesty Road when the pickup departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree. OHP reports the driver was pinned for approximately 30 minutes and was freed using by the Bethel Acres Fire Department and Shawnee Fire Department using the Hurst tool.

According to the patrol's report, cause of the collision was listed as unsafe speeds due to weather conditions, but the condition of the driver at the time of the accident is listed as "under the influence."

It was raining at the time of the crash, the report shows, and seat belts were in use and air bags did deploy.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Barrett Karlin of the Lincoln/Pottawatomie County detachment of Troop A and he was assisted by Trooper Broden Carls, as well as the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Kickapoo Tribal Police, Bethel Acres Fire Department, Shawnee Fire Department and REACT EMS.