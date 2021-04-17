Board welcomes new expo manager

This week, the Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority (SCCDA) Board of Trustees welcomed Katy Fleming on board as Spectra's new general manager over the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

She replaces previous manager Erin Stevens, who took the position in the fall of 2019 when Spectra became the expo's venue management provider.

Fleming said she is glad to be here.

The transition comes in the middle of a challenging time, as the expo is gearing up to host the IFYR in July.

“I know we have quite a bit of work to do,” she said.

Fleming said she brings with her 20 years experience in the field.

About Spectra

“Spectra’s expertise provides diverse event content, proficient facility operations, financial returns and engaging marketing strategies for every venue we manage, big or small,” Spectra's website, at spectraexperiences.com, reads.

In the industry of hosting and entertainment, Spectra is focused mainly in three areas: venue management, food services and hospitality and partnerships, its site states.

“By attending to all of the details, Spectra’s divisions help more than 300 clients deliver unforgettable live event experiences at 400 global properties which host millions of fans and visitors every year,” the site reads.

