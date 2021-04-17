SSC Aggie Club hosts third annual FFA Interscholastic Contest
The SSC Aggie Club hosted its third annual SSC FFA Interscholastic Contest on Thursday, April 8. Nearly 300 students from across the state of Oklahoma participated in the event. Students competed in eight different contests – Animal Science Quiz Bowl, Milk Quality and Products, Electricity, Entomology, Environmental and Natural Resources, Floriculture, Homesite Evaluation, and Land Judging.
Additionally, the Oklahoma FFA Southeast Area held their Animal Science and Freshman Quiz Bowl on SSC’s campus following the college’s quiz bowl contest.
This year, the Milk Quality contest was held at the new Seminole High School Agriculture building. Seminole High School Agriculture Teacher Randy Watkins oversaw the competition. Strother's Agriculture Teacher Randy Bean administered the Electricity contest and his wife, Kristen Bean, SSC STEM student support services advisor, held the Entomology contest. SSC President Emeritus Dr. Jim Utterback provided access to his property to host the Land and Homesite contests this year. SSC Assistant Professor of Agriculture Wendy Rich served as the primary coordinator of the event.
The results of each team and individual contest were:
Milk Quality - Team
Seminole - First
Seminole - Second
Meeker - Third
Milk Quality - Individuals
Charity Elliot, Broken Bow - First
Payton Irick, Seminole - Second
Daphne Lamoureux, Seminole - Third
Land Judging - Team
Morris - First
Chickasha - Second
Moore - Third
Land Judging - Individuals
Jasper King, Morris - First
Brylee King, Morris - Second
Freddy Robquillo, Moore - Third
Homesite Evaluation - Team
Morris - First
Morris - Second
Moore - Third
Homesite Evaluation - Individuals
Jasper King, Morris - First
Hailey Steele, Morris - Second
Cayden Ledbetter, Morris - Third
Floriculture - Team
Moore - First
Silo - Second
Wellston - Third
Floriculture - Individuals
Skylar Crum, Moore - First
Trenton Barnes, Byng - Second
Audrey Gordon, Silo - Third
Environmental/Natural Resources - Team
Edmond - First
Byng - Second
Morris - Third
Environmental/Natural Resources - Individuals
Carson Capps, Byng - First
Landon Brewer, Silo - Second
Kylie Hill, Edmond - Third
Entomology - Team
Edmond - First
Silo - Second
Strother - Third
Entomology - Individuals
Camille Danker, Silo - First
Madi Moore, Edmond - Second
Jessica Sneed, Strother - Third
Electricity - Team
Strother - First
Jenks - Second
Edmond - Third
Electricity - Individuals
Travis Woolsey, Strother - First
Nate Ezell, Jenks - Second
Joseph Mason, Strother – Third
Animal Science Quiz Bowl
Norman - First
Moore - Second
Battiest - Third
Bennington - Fourth