SSC Aggie Club hosts third annual FFA Interscholastic Contest

The SSC Aggie Club hosted its third annual SSC FFA Interscholastic Contest on Thursday, April 8. Nearly 300 students from across the state of Oklahoma participated in the event. Students competed in eight different contests – Animal Science Quiz Bowl, Milk Quality and Products, Electricity, Entomology, Environmental and Natural Resources, Floriculture, Homesite Evaluation, and Land Judging.

Additionally, the Oklahoma FFA Southeast Area held their Animal Science and Freshman Quiz Bowl on SSC’s campus following the college’s quiz bowl contest.

This year, the Milk Quality contest was held at the new Seminole High School Agriculture building. Seminole High School Agriculture Teacher Randy Watkins oversaw the competition. Strother's Agriculture Teacher Randy Bean administered the Electricity contest and his wife, Kristen Bean, SSC STEM student support services advisor, held the Entomology contest. SSC President Emeritus Dr. Jim Utterback provided access to his property to host the Land and Homesite contests this year. SSC Assistant Professor of Agriculture Wendy Rich served as the primary coordinator of the event.

The results of each team and individual contest were:

Milk Quality - Team

Seminole - First

Seminole - Second

Meeker - Third

Milk Quality - Individuals

Charity Elliot, Broken Bow - First

Payton Irick, Seminole - Second

Daphne Lamoureux, Seminole - Third

Land Judging - Team

Morris - First

Chickasha - Second

Moore - Third

Land Judging - Individuals

Jasper King, Morris - First

Brylee King, Morris - Second

Freddy Robquillo, Moore - Third

Homesite Evaluation - Team

Morris - First

Morris - Second

Moore - Third

Homesite Evaluation - Individuals

Jasper King, Morris - First

Hailey Steele, Morris - Second

Cayden Ledbetter, Morris - Third

Floriculture - Team

Moore - First

Silo - Second

Wellston - Third

Floriculture - Individuals

Skylar Crum, Moore - First

Trenton Barnes, Byng - Second

Audrey Gordon, Silo - Third

Environmental/Natural Resources - Team

Edmond - First

Byng - Second

Morris - Third

Environmental/Natural Resources - Individuals

Carson Capps, Byng - First

Landon Brewer, Silo - Second

Kylie Hill, Edmond - Third

Entomology - Team

Edmond - First

Silo - Second

Strother - Third

Entomology - Individuals

Camille Danker, Silo - First

Madi Moore, Edmond - Second

Jessica Sneed, Strother - Third

Electricity - Team

Strother - First

Jenks - Second

Edmond - Third

Electricity - Individuals

Travis Woolsey, Strother - First

Nate Ezell, Jenks - Second

Joseph Mason, Strother – Third

Animal Science Quiz Bowl

Norman - First

Moore - Second

Battiest - Third

Bennington - Fourth