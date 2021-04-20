Honorees listed for Best of Tri-County Area Preps; how to get tickets

News-Star staff

Area high school honorees for the News-Star's 5th annual Best of Tri-County Area Preps event are now being announced.

Sponsored by Patriot Auto Group, The Citizen Potawatomi Nation and FireLake Arena, awards will be presented May 3 to the Outstanding Player of the Year in each sport, as well as Male and Female Athletes of the Year, FFA Student of the Year, Student of the Year, Coach of the Year and more.

The 2021 Best of Tri-County Area Preps honorees, which are listed below, are invited to attend the awards dinner and event at FireLake Arena at no cost, but honorees planning to attend must register online to confirm their free ticket.

Because of limited seating capacity for COVID-19 safety, the event is open to family, friends and public with a limited number of tickets available for $35 each until they are sold out.

The listed students will be recognized. If your name is listed, you can register for your free ticket by going to www.news-star.com/preps once active or https://ventures.enmotive.com/events/register/best-of-tri-county-area-preps and use the student honoree code ALLSTAR to receive your ticket confirmation by email. Any others wanting to attend must purchase a $35 ticket through the site while available tickets last.

The 2021 honorees, by school, are:

ASHER —

Students from Asher include Tahlan Hamilton, Devon Lamb, Garrett Leba, Mike McDonald.

BETHEL —

Students from Bethel include Jaryn Adamek, Jordan Blair, Noah Drew, John Gordon, Haley Kidney, Dez Loving, Corey Metscher, Isaac Mohr, Gage Porter, T.J. Ramsey, Parker Stevenson, Paisley Sturgill, Jesse Tucker, Chandler Wilson.

CHANDLER —

Students from Chandler include Leah Brannon, Spencer Clagg, Hannah Edmonds, Dalton Fowble, Casmen Hill, Grace Hulsey, Kaden Jones, Hannah VanDenbrand.

DALE —

Students from Dale include Addie Bell, Maddie Conley, Carter Crowe, Danyn Lang, Dallen Forsythe, Dayton Forsythe, Dylan Graham, Kylee Greenwalt, Karsen Griggs, Sam Hartman, Makenzy Herman, Carson Hunt, Emilia Idleman, Cade McQuain, Cale Richardson, Brooklyn Rutland, Ike Shirey and Elaine Witt

EARLSBORO —

Students from Earlsboro include Sierra Streater and Tahnya Kennedy.

MCLOUD —

Students from McLoud include Olivia Bellah, Lexi Boyer, Cheyenne Banks, Clint Campbell, Collin Gibson, Elijah Reece, Maycee Spain, Caleb Summerlin, Wes Olds.

MEEKER —

Students from Meeker include Kaycee Babek, Conner Benn, Icle Brewer, Braxton Bussell, Zach Cook, Maddie Frazier, Riley Randall, Callie Sellers, Caden Wolford.

NORTH ROCK CREEK —

Students from North Rock Creek include Caty Baack, Aleciea Bienhoff, Chloe Carter, Jordan Coody, Hannah Earlywine, Diego Garcia, Berklee Gossen, Haley Hacker, Lily Herron, Cooper Kline, Kate Masquas, Noah McMullan, Abigail Smith.

PRAGUE —

Students from Prague include Trip Davis, Tori Hale, Tori Lester, Nate Lester, Mattie Rich, Callie Roberts, Mckenlee Shield, Laura Soler and Landon Strech.

SEMINOLE —

Students from Seminole include Holli Ladd, Bryce Marshall, Vcake Wassana and Easton Wurtz.

SHAWNEE —

Students from Shawnee include Anneca Anderson, Sam Anderson, Bauer Brittain, Kayla Casteel, Selah Citizen, Kyle Helie, Kailey Henry, Anna Jordan, Daniel King, Amaya Martinez, Joe Maytubby, Piper McNeil, Aubrie Megehee, Tanner Morris, Tristyn Napier, Jaylon Orange, Kylie Peters, Andrew Shepard, Tatum Sparks, MacKenzie Steele, Krew Taylor, Carly Torbett, Luke Waddell, Isabel Webb, Eva Webb, Lane Williams, Isaiah Willis, Hallie Wilson, Langston Yort.

TECUMSEH —

Students from Tecumseh include Kane Ainesworth, Tawny Billy, Emily Bingham, Katelyn Fleming, Dylan Graham, Bristin Hayes, Serenity Jacoway, Cadence Oliver, Ethan Rickey, Harley Sturm, Koree Thompson, Megyn Walker, Kenzli Warden, Ayzia Shirey, Kenzil Warden and Kulson Yates.

For more information, go to www.news-star.com/preps. If the site isn't yet live, go to https://ventures.enmotive.com/events/register/best-of-tri-county-area-preps or watch for updates in the News-Star, online or on social media, or email any questions to Aaron McDonald at amcdonald1@localiq.com.