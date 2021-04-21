Lincoln County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 20% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 20% of people living in Lincoln County are fully vaccinated as of April 20, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 445,725 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.42% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of April 20 are Caddo County (33%), McIntosh County (31%), Alfalfa County (30%), Kiowa County (30%) and Oklahoma County (29%).

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

38% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,472,062 people

27% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,052,066 people

