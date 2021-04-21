Homeschooled juniors serve as Senate pages

Oklahoma State Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Homeschooled juniors Grace Burnett and Raquel Jett have completed a week of service as pages for Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee. They served during the 11th week of session from April 12-15.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session. They attend Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The pages toured the newly renovated state Capitol and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. Each week, they also participate in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they get first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from the 2021 legislative session.

Burnett has been involved in dance and live theater since she was five years old, and she currently teaches dance classes. She is concurrently enrolled at Liberty University and plans to enter the occupational therapy field.

Jett volunteers for her church’s Vacation Bible School and has a special interest in making armor and flight training. After high school, she plans to study dentistry or orthodontics.

Burnett is the daughter of Shawnee residents Brad and Teresa Burnett. Jett is the daughter of Shawnee residents Sen. Shane and Ana Jett.