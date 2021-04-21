OESC continues plans to host career fairs across the state in May

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced last week that it will host seven in-person career fairs across the state, as well as a virtual career fair. After initial and continued unemployment claims increased last week, the agency is looking to these career fairs to help rebuild Oklahoma’s economy.

“In addition to providing unemployment benefits and services, the OESC team places priority on helping employers connect with Oklahomans looking to re-enter the workforce,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “These career fairs are more necessary now than ever before to get our state back on track. As a state, our economy cannot recover from this pandemic without rebuilding a strong workforce. We have heard from employers across the state that they are in need of employees and know that many Oklahomans are looking for jobs. We strongly encourage employers and those looking for employment to register to attend the events.”

Oklahoma has approximately 100,000 claimants currently receiving unemployment benefits. With these career fairs, the agency will provide opportunities for claimants to find jobs, and help Oklahoma recover from the pandemic.

Registration is now open to all Oklahomans. Claimants who attend can fulfill their weekly work search requirement and network with employers across the state of Oklahoma. Attendees and employers may choose to attend events at one or more of the following locations as well as the virtual career fair:

Tulsa Expo Square, May 6-7

McAlester Expo Center, May 10

Enid Stride Bank Center, May 12

Lawton Hilton Garden Inn, May 14

Oklahoma City Convention Center, May 17-18

Virtual, May 5-28

The in-person career fairs will open to the public at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Veterans will have the opportunity to begin participating early - from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. - at each in-person event.

Attendees can register to attend the events at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21. With the help of CARES Act funds authorized by Gov. Kevin Stitt, registration fees for participating employers are waived. Businesses can reserve their spots at http://regpack.com/reg/OESC.