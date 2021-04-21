Sales tax collections down for month, up for year

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for the month continues to hold steady — thanks to months of a tightened belt after the city first initiated a 12.5 percent reduction, later loosening it to 8.5 percent reduction to its projected budget.

Ashley Neel, assistant city manager, reports the sales tax deposit was $1,747,609.29, including interest of $954.12, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $998,633.89

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $249,658.47

• Capital Improvements Fund — $193,485.31

• Street Improvements Fund — $218,451.15

• Economic Development Fund — $24,965.85

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $31,207.31

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $31,207.31

Sales and use tax collections totaled $1,919,373.50 for April 2021.

According to Neel's report, this month's sales tax receipts came in at $25,770 or -1.45 percent less than last year's collections for April, which was $1,773,380.

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 is based on a 8.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said in her report on this week's city commission agenda.

But, for the year, sales tax collections are up $2,514,363 or 14.76 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are down approximately $26,103, or 1.25 percent, under the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $19,549,569, just more than $2.5 million over the projected budget. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $2,055,288, up $65,457 (3.29 percent) compared to last year at this time.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.