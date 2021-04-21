Weekly COVID-19 report: Pott. County reaches 3 weeks without deaths

Shawnee and Pottawatomie County could be experiencing an emerging trend as no COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the end of March. Active cases are still marking a slow decrease in the area, hovering at 158 for the county, while Shawnee's count shows 80 active cases this week.

In March the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) adjusted the level of information previously reported in its daily updates. Oklahoma residents can't see much of the information previously provided over the past year; gender and age of victims are no longer available, but deaths are still being reported, along with their general location.

According to OSDH, the U.S. is at 568,470 for deaths, Oklahoma reports show 6,716, Pottawatomie County's total, again, stayed at 123, like last week, and Shawnee is still at 89.

Cases

In the U.S., 31,792,636 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 568,470 total deaths, compared to 543,843 nearly a month ago. The OSDH website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, OSDH reports 428,811 have recovered of the 445,649 total cases, and marks the active case count at 10,122, an increase of 92 cases compared to last week. A month ago active cases were at 10,906.

In the county, of the 8,304 total cases documented, 8,026 have reportedly recovered. Active cases number 155 — down three from last week; a month ago the figure was 162.

In Shawnee, there were 5,079 total cases reported, according to Wednesday's data. Reportedly, 4,910 have recovered. The OSDH reports active cases are now at 80, which is 11 fewer than last month, and four fewer than last week.

Reporting weekly

After a year of daily reports, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) switched gears in March to offer weekly updates to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard on its website. Reports are updated on Wednesdays.

The latest version of the dashboard can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

After a vote this week from Shawnee City Commissioners, the city's mask requirement in public spaces is set to end at 11:59 p.m. April 30, though businesses can — and may — still choose to uphold the rule on private property.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.