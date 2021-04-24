Henry's name to go on Tulsa childcare center

Shawnee native and former governor of Oklahoma Brad Henry will have his name on a building in Tulsa, Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president and CEO of the Christian Ministers' Alliance, said recently.

The Christian Ministers' Alliance, he explained, wants to build a youth center and a childcare center in north Tulsa, where they hope to help fight violence, crime, and drugs, as well as helping those in the community with their GEDs, teen pregnancy, programs for single mothers, children who have dropped out of school, and others. The two facilities will cost a total of $7.5 million.

Henry's name will and photo will grace the halls of the childcare center, along with Rev. G.C. McCutchen, who served as pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Tulsa for 50 years, and Drew Diamond, former chief of police for Tulsa.

Casey added that the youth center will also have three individuals whose names and pictures will be in the building: Attorney John Gaberino, the late Rev. A.D. Phillips Sr., who pastored Mount Rose Baptist Church in Tulsa for 51 years, and the late Pete Theban, who served as principal of Marquette and Monte Cassino schools.

“All of these men were great men,” Casey said.

Those who are interested in helping by becoming corporate sponsors can contact Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374. Sponsorships are available from anywhere form $250 to $35,000.

Henry was also among those honored recently at “A Night to Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” event April 11 at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church in Tulsa.