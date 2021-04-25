Junior Service League cooks up recipe book for the first time in more than 30 years

JSL

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Junior Service League to look for fundraising opportunities to substitute for in-person fundraisers. In place of the annual Ragin’ Cajun event, JSL is offering a collection of recipes for the first time in more than 30 years.

The cookbook contains more than 600 recipes, all submitted by JSL members. The book is broken up into sections with Shawnee-themed titles and artwork from popular Shawnee landmarks.

“These recipes are near and dear to the JSL members who submitted,” said Amanda Johnson. “The book includes some recipes from the version that was last published.”

Proceeds benefit the Shawnee community. Previous grant recipients include: Legacy Parenting Center, Community Market of Pottawatomie County, Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County, Coats for Kids, Salvation Army and more

Chairs of the fundraiser include Keely Tolin, Lauren Simpson, Julia Holland, Amanda Teape Johnson and Kristen Dude.

The books are $25 and can be purchased at Cuckoo Bird and Dashing T Boutique, Wystle, The Homestead Antiques, or any JSL member.