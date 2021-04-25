Pott. County Sheriff's Dispatch phone number reports outage

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff''s Office main dispatch main number of (405) 273-1727 is currently experiencing an outage. The Sheriff's Office asked that those needing assistance for non-911 calls should call (405) 878-8706 for assistance until the line is working again.

Sunday afternoon, PCSO reported that AT&T had a software issue in their switches discovered during implementation of the new area code, so service was expected to be down for many for unknown amount of time.

Watch for updates.