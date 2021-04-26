New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,687 new cases. That's down 18% from the previous week's tally of 2,058 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 13.8% from the week before, with 407,147 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.41% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 11 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Canadian counties.

Pottawatomie County reported 33 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 70 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 8,304 cases and 123 deaths.

Lincoln County reported 15 cases and one deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 22 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 3,213 cases and 70 deaths.

Seminole County reported nine cases and one deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 18 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 2,858 cases and 69 deaths.

Oklahoma ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 38% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 42.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 141,483 vaccine doses, including 45,415 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 162,587 vaccine doses, including 55,770 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 2,616,439 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ottawa, Coal and Harper counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 428 cases; Oklahoma County, with 401 cases; and Cleveland County, with 122. Weekly case counts rose in 21 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Tulsa, Creek and Osage counties.

In Oklahoma, 19 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 28 people were reported dead.

A total of 446,550 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,716 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,077,178 people have tested positive and 572,200 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.