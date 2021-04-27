Master Gardeners plant sale set May 8 in Shawnee

Carla Smith Horticulture Educator, Pottawatomie County Extension Service

The Multi-county Master Gardener Association will proceed with its annual plant sale this year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 8.

It has been a challenge, so be prepared for things to look a little different. We want all of our volunteers and you to be safe while shopping.

The sale will begin at 9 am and we will make sure everyone doesn't crowd their neighbor. These plants need homes! So, come see what is growing and please be patient. We may sell out before 1 p.m. so shop early for best choice. Our workers will be masked and we want you to be as well.

Look for the Master Gardener T-shirts to recognize our volunteers. Thank you in advance for supporting our Master Gardener program!

The sale will be at the OSU Extension Center, 14001 Acme Road, Shawnee. The parking lot will be blocked off for the sale, so use the parking along Acme Road.