Wednesday, April 28th at 7 p.m., there will be an event sponsored by the Pottawatomie and Lincoln County Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT) at the Pottawatomie County Courthous.

Attendees are asked to wear denim and support victims of sexual assault on Denim Day as a candlelight vigil will also be held on the courthouse steps. The event is open to the public.