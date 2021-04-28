OBU Symphonic Winds to perform in Spring concert April 29

The Shawnee News-Star

The Symphonic Winds, the premier wind band at Oklahoma Baptist University, will perform during their spring concert Thursday evening, April 29. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Admission is free but advanced reservations are required to maintain physical distancing. Seats may be reserved online at okbu.edu/fineartsevents.

The Symphonic Winds is under the direction of Dr. Teresa C. Purcell-Giles, assistant professor of music and director of bands. Membership in the Symphonic Winds is achieved through an audition and is open to all students of the university. Comprised of the most accomplished instrumental musicians on campus, the Symphonic Winds maintains a strong commitment to performing quality wind band works of high artistic merit.

The band will perform numerous selections including “Spring” from “Three Images” by Joel Love and “Shenandoah” by Omar Thomas. The band will also perform works by composer-in-residence Benjamin Dean Taylor, including “Cold Lights” and “Shattering Infinity.”

The Angell College of Fine Arts and Division of Music will host several other concerts in the coming days, including the University Chorale, April 27; Night of Jazz, April 30; the Art Song Project, May 5; and True Voice, May 10.

For more information about the Division of Music at OBU, visit okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.