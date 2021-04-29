SH-102 widening underway in Pott. County

In February, work commenced on a resurfacing and widening project on SH-102 from about three miles north of SH-9 to just north of Hardesty Road.

Cody Boyd, with the Media and Public Relations Division of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said the project will include adding 10 feet of paved shoulders to the north and southbound lanes of the highway, as well as dirt work to improve line of sight for drivers at a steep hill.

The construction continues the work from the previous widening project on SH-102, which tackled the stretch of highway from Hardesty Road to Interstate 40.

Boyd explained there will be a reduced speed limit, lane shifts and occasionally one-lane traffic with flaggers directing vehicles as construction continues.

“We do encourage using nearby US-177 as an alternate route to avoid the work zone, and we ask drivers to be extra cautious, alert and attentive in the work zone where workers are near moving traffic,” Boyd said.

The nearly $10.7 million project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021, weather permitting.

Silver Star Construction out of Moore was awarded the contract by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in October 2020.