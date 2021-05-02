AAA launches ‘Great American Road Trip’ campaign

AAA

As the vaccine rollout expands and states begin to ease back some travel restrictions, Americans are clearly ready to hit the road. On May 1, AAA Oklahoma, part of AAA Club Alliance, will launch its ‘Great American Road Trip’ campaign to equip travelers with the tools and knowledge they need as they get behind the wheel and head to destinations they’ve been dreaming about for more than a year.

From travel planning expertise, maps and TourBooks, and making sure your vehicle is “ready to roll,” AAA experts are assisting travelers with a wealth of information and experience to help them navigate everything from finding a place to park their RV or SUV, hotel and rental car options and COVID travel restrictions.

“Helping our Members to prepare, feel safe and confident about their travel journey is woven into the fabric of what we do at AAA,” said Tom Wiedemann, president and CEO of AAA Club Alliance, the third largest AAA club in the nation. “We know great pent up demand exists for travel, including the need for guidance and expertise. Our team is already working hard to ensure extraordinary experiences for travelers. We want the much anticipated ‘Great American Road Trip’ to be everything travelers are hoping it will be.”

According to a survey conducted within the past week by Destination Analysts, nearly 88% of Americans have “at least tentative leisure trip plans” and more than 71% say they will be taking a trip in the next three months. Vehicle travel remains the transportation mode of choice as just 34% plan to fly.

AAA offers the following tips for planning a family road trip:

Remember Safety First. Don’t travel if you are sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or plan to travel with someone who is sick. Pack face masks, gloves and products to sanitize cars and surfaces for the trip. Plan to make as few stops as possible, but make sure to rest when drowsy or sleepy. Make sure everyone is restrained by seat belts or a child safety seat to prevent injury in case of a sudden stop, swerve or crash. Respect social distancing guidelines set by health officials. Travel safety merchandise is available at AAA Retail Locations with discounted pricing for AAA members.

Check Destination Business Operations/Local State Restrictions. AAA has a special online COVID-19 Travel Restrictions map of the United States to help travelers keep track of the ever changing landscape of rules and regulations. It is being regularly updated as states loosen COVID restrictions and can help ensure a SAFE and fun-filled family vacation. Along with triptik.aaa.com, travelers can use it to locate and review the operational hours and protocols of stops and destination attractions along your travel route. COVID closures and restrictions vary greatly across states, and even among various counties and cities within the states. They are changing all the time with the continued vaccine roll out.

Plan Ahead with A Trusted Travel Advisor. Careful planning and preparation can make the difference between a well-enjoyed vacation and a travel nightmare. Leveraging the expertise of a travel professional has never been more important.

With the list of AAA Approved and Diamond Rated Hotels, AAA travel experts can help you navigate the hotel recommendations based on acceptable cleanliness, comfort and hospitality for nearly 60,000 properties. You can also visit www.AAA.com/Diamonds to find an inspector-approved local hotel in the destination city that will meet your needs. Hotels that have gone above and beyond the highest standards of cleanliness are also recognized with the AAA Best of Housekeeping designation. You can find hotels and properties that have earned that award by searching www.aaa.com/travelguides/hotels.

Get Road Ready. Because of stay-at-home orders last year and continued COVID restrictions into this year, drivers may have been putting fewer miles on their car. Fortunately, most roadside trouble is avoidable. For vehicles of any age, old and new, AAA advises drivers make a good “B-E-T” to stay on the road by having a vehicle’s Battery, Engine and Tires checked before embarking on a summer excursion. Long trips coupled with hot weather places additional strain on vehicles and in some cases may accelerate a dormant issue or something that may have gone unnoticed with fewer miles being driven this past year. When these key systems are in good working order, AAA data shows the odds of encountering a serious breakdown are greatly reduced.

Motorists can the guesswork out of finding a trusted repair facility by visiting one of four AAA Car Care Centers in metro-OKC. AAA-approved auto repair facilities across the state also meet and maintain high professional standards for customer service, technician training, tools, equipment, warranties and cleanliness.

Be Ready for the Unexpected. No one wants to get stuck on the side of the road, especially during a road trip. A AAA membership will give you peace of mind. Check your wallet to make sure your AAA membership is active and that the coverage level meets your current needs. AAA offers multiple levels of coverage and also special savings on memberships for members of the military, first responders and teachers. Visit AAA.com to learn more.

AAA’s ‘Great American Road Trip’ campaign runs from May 1 through Labor Day, aiming to inspire, excite and engage potential travelers to say that AAA is here and ready to help them plan their next big road trip. We’ve compiled our favorite trip-planning resources, backed by more than 100 years of road-tested experience and expertise. While we continue monitoring the positive steps on the CDC air travel guidelines, we want to show our Members that we are here for them, our stores are open, and we are ready to help with trip planning at every turn. AAA.com/RoadTrip is a free resource to help travelers find inspiration, explore destinations, plan the perfect route and get their vehicle road trip ready. Travelers can find ideas and itineraries for pre-planned trips in Oklahoma and every region of the country.