OHP update: 2 die from injuries in Seminole County crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Sunday reported two people who were injured in a five-vehicle crash last weekend in Seminole County have died from their injuries.

Klint Impson, 41, and Katheryn Impson, 39, both of Ft. Gibson and occupants of a Kia, have both died from injuries suffered in the April 25 crash, the OHP's updated report said.

The patrol said a Shawnee man who was allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 died at the scene of the crash that day.

The accident occurred about 10:24 a.m. April 25 along westbound I-40 around mile marker 197.5.

The patrol reports Todd Cahill, 45, Shawnee, died at the scene. The OHP's report shows Cahill was driving a 2009 Jeep Liberty eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway when his vehicle first struck a westbound 2020 Ford Expedition.

Cahill's Jeep continued eastbound and struck a 2021 Kia driven by Klint Impson, with that impact causing the Kia to depart the roadway to the left. Cahill's Jeep then struck a 2016 Ram pickup in the outside lane, causing the Jeep to overturn, ejecting Cahill about 98 feet and causing the Ram pickup to collide with a 2004 BMW, the patrol reported.

While responders worked the scene, members of the Strother Fire Department used the Hurst tool to free occupants pinned in the Kia, including two children.

From the patrol's report, the driver of the Ford Expedition, along with his two adult passengers and two juvenile passengers, were not injured.

Klint Impson, driver of the Kia, and his passenger, Katheryn Impson, were both taken by helicopter ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where they later died from their injuries.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Kia was taken by Seminole Fire Department to OU Medical Center, and a 7-year-old juvenile passenger in the Kia also was airlifted to OU Medical Center. Updates on their conditions aren't known since they are juveniles.

The driver of the 2016 Ram pickup and the driver of the 2004 BMW and a BMW passenger were not injured, according to the trooper's report.

Cahill's condition before the crash occurred and cause of the collision are still listed as being under investigation by the patrol.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Denver Lee of the Seminole County detachment of Troop D. He was assisted by Trooper Brian Iker, Trooper Tim Baker, Trooper Ty Wallace, and Trooper Dion Wild, as well as the FBI and Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department.

A group of soldiers from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard happened to be in the area and also assisted at that accident scene.

Six soldiers from the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion and one soldier from the 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, were returning to Norman after training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas when they came upon the crash and began to assess the injured and render critical aid until first responders arrived, the Oklahoma Army National Guard reported.