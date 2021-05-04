Maud community celebrates Shwarb's retirement

Provided

The community of Maud recently held a retirement event for Lavanna Shwarb.

Shwarb retired Friday, April 30, after serving wholeheartedly to the Project Heart Maud Family for an incredible 28 years.

The crowd of staff, family, and friends gathered to thank her, laud her, and laugh with her in remembrance of how much she has been a cherished member of the community. She was deeply moved and touched by the outpouring of love and couldn’t be more thankful to all the people who came to wish her (and husband Harold) a wonderful retirement.