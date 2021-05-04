Meeker student Connor Benn drives home new Jeep after being named Student of the Year

Just as storm clouds were rolling in, Connor Benn, of Meeker, wrapped up a banquet Monday night by driving home in a brand new Jeep Renegade from Patriot Auto Group — his prize for winning the News-Star/Patriot Auto Group Best of Tri-County Area Preps Student of the Year award.

One of 16 finalists, Benn was chosen based on his academic achievements and service to the community.

Also, scholarships in the amount of $500 each are being awarded to four of Benn's fellow student finalists: Noah Drew, of Bethel; Daniel King, of Shawnee; Cale Richardson, of Dale, and MacKenzie Steele, of Shawnee.

The remaining 11 finalists won $250 scholarships.

They are:

• Jaryn Adamek, of Bethel

• Kaycee Babek, of Meeker

• Kayla Casteel, of Shawnee

• Kylee Greenwalt, of Dale

• Haley Kidney, of Bethel

• Isaac Mohr, of Bethel

• Callie Roberts, of Prague

• Paisley Sturgill, of Bethel

• Hannah VanDenBrand, of Chandler

• Chandler Wilson, of Bethel

• Kulson Yates, of Tecumseh

