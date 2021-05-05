McLoud native recognized as USS Charleston's Sailor in the Spotlight

Story By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler

PACIFIC OCEAN -- A McLoud, Oklahoma, native and McLoud High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the deployed Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18).

Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Dye joined the Navy in 2018 as a Mineman and has served aboard Charleston for the last 9 months.

Contrary to what a Mineman usually does, Dye has a unique job and the distinct responsibility of being the only member to work directly under the ship’s Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC)..

“I work in administration as well routing paperwork, instructions, designation letters and musters for the crew; but mostly medical duties like seeing patients and helping train with the IDC,” said Dye. “I love working in medical. It’s my preferred place to work.”

Even though Dye no longer regularly does Mineman specific work, he is appreciative of his unique position.

“I like being a corpsman that has a Mineman title,” said Dye. “I get to help out the IDC, and she’s always working— literally from the moment she wakes up to when she goes to bed. It’s nice to know that I’m taking off some of the burden.”

The ship’s IDC is also thankful to have him be a part of her team.

“Despite Dye being a Mineman with no medical background,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Erica Reiter, the ship’s IDC, “he has proved to be invaluable in assisting me in patient care, environmental program management, and medical training. He is reliable, competent, motivated and I am extremely thankful to have him by my side as we do what I consider to be the best job in the Navy— taking care of our sailors!”

A littoral combat ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft.

Charleston is currently operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet.