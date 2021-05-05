Arts, Culture Commission members appointed

This week Mayor Ed Bolt named his appointees to the city's new Arts and Culture Commission established in March.

“As emphasized in the Comp Plan, the necessity for public art in our community dovetails with the enhancement of our community image, civic health, equity and economic development,” City Planner Rebecca Blaine said when the commission was being created.

The current focus on promoting public arts stems from goals included in the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan that was finalized and approved in October.

Of the 14 applicants, specific attributes were sought to comprise the brand new seven-member board:

• one member will represent a local art and/or cultural organization;

• four members will be professional artists, performers, and/or architects or landscape architects; and

• two members are to be at-large Shawnee residents

Blaine said some of the qualifications are pretty specific, which is why the city chose not to require Shawnee residency from certain potential members.

Mayoral appointees for the Shawnee Arts and Culture Commission are:

• Organizational Member Carmen Wolf; first full term expires May 1, 2023

• Professional Member Katie Goodson; first full term expires May 1, 2024

• Professional Member John Grider; first full term expires May 1, 2024

• Professional Member Lucas Simmons; first full term expires May 1, 2024

• Professional Member LeAnne Henry Wright; first full term expires May 1, 2024

• At large Member Robbie Kienzle; first full term expires May 1, 2023

• At large Member Tera Leigh; first full term expires May 1, 2023

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the appointments.

Shawnee city commissioners Daniel Matthews, of Ward 1, and Bob Weaver, of Ward 2, were not at the meeting.

Watch for updates.

