Legacy Parenting receives $2,500 match-grant

Legacy Parenting Center, in Shawnee, was recently awarded $2,500 through a competitive matching grant organized by The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) and the Alliance for Period Supplies.

The national Funds for Change grant will be used by the nonprofit to improve software and inventory systems.

“NDBN is comprised of hundreds of diaper banks and period supply programs, all providing invaluable service to their communities,” Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of NDBN and the Alliance for Period Supplies, said. “Our Funds for Change program grows more competitive every year. Legacy Parenting Center stands out as a well-run organization committed to helping individuals, children and families get the basic necessities they require to reach their full potential.”

“We are so grateful to National Diaper Bank Network and to our supporters right here in Shawnee who will be matching the grant,” Executive Director Lacey Holt said. “In the past year, Legacy staff and volunteers went above and beyond to meet our community’s need in these extraordinary times. Because of the help we received nationally and here at home, we were able to distribute more than 161,000 diapers in 2020.”

Legacy Parenting serves families from Pottawatomie County and surrounding cities from pregnancy until their child’s fifth birthday. Clients earn points with each appointment to shop in The Legacy Store for items needed for their baby or toddler. Video curriculum, hands on lessons in the parent-child playroom, and mentoring are offered with each appointment.

For more information, visit www.legacyshawnee.com.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.