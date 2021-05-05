TravelOK Days set May 7-8 at Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers

Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Live music, giveaways and personalized travel-planning assistance are just a few of the things that visitors will find at Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers across the state on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, as the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department celebrates TravelOK Days.

TravelOK Days, which takes its name from the state's official travel and tourism website, TravelOK.com, will be a culmination of the department's celebration of National Tourism and Travel Week. National Tourism and Travel Week, which runs from May 2 through 8, is an annual event that celebrates travel and the role it plays in the United States economy.

Tourism is Oklahoma's third-largest industry, generating $9.7 billion in direct visitor travel spending. The travel and tourism industry is responsible for more than 100,000 jobs in the state.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will be on-site Friday at the Midwest City Tourism Information Center to greet visitors, champion Oklahoma Getting Our Summer Back, and celebrate the invaluable role tourism plays in Oklahoma's economy.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state's Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, will be on hand to greet visitors at the Tourism Information Center in Miami, which is one of the towns along Oklahoma's 400-plus mile stretch of Route 66. The state has more drivable miles of the legendary highway than any other state in the nation.

TravelOK Days visitors can check out the newly renovated Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers, which have been updated to offer touchless restrooms and setups that are social-distancing friendly. Gift shops, selfie stops and dog parks are among the amenities at the centers, which also have a variety of free Oklahoma travel brochures and maps available.

Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department staff members will be on hand at each center on Friday and Saturday to serve as trip planners, sharing travel recommendations with travelers and helping plan point-by-point vacation itineraries. In some locations, area tourism attractions and organizations will also be on hand to provide even more Oklahoma getaway ideas.

Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, giveaways, performances by local musicians and other entertainment at select locations. Local radio stations will also broadcast live at most locations.

The TravelOK Days celebration will also include a food and fund drive that will benefit Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Visitors can donate money or bring canned goods to participating Tourism Information Centers all week long. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma also has an online giving page available at feedok.regionalfoodbank.org/p/travelok-days-sharing-the-giving.

Those who can't make it to TravelOK Days but still want to join in the vacation-planning fun can download the free TravelOK Trip Planner app and start plotting out their next getaway. App users can choose from one of many pre-planned itineraries or create their own point-to-point itineraries for their Oklahoma adventures. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department also has a wide variety of free Oklahoma travel guides and brochures available free for order or download at TravelOK.com or by calling 800-652-6552.

TravelOK Days participating locations:

Blackwell Tourism Information Center

3575 N. Interstate 35, Blackwell; 580-363-2624

Activities: Live music from Chloe Beth, food trucks, giveaways, area tourism organizations and the Alabaster Caverns State Park Bat Mobile. Local station KPNC-FM will broadcast live on location from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Choctaw Welcome Center

1882 Highway 69/75, Colbert; 580-296-2672

(Welcome Center operated by the Choctaw Nation)

Activities: Live music from Brad Fielder, food trucks and giveaways. Local station KLBC-FM will broadcast live on location from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Erick Tourism Information Center

1767 E. Interstate 40, Erick; 580-526-3283

Activities: Live music, giveaways and area tourism organizations and attractions. Local station KKZU-FM will broadcast live on location from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Miami Travel Information Center

20 N. Eight Tribes Trail, Miami; 918-542-9303

(Tourism Information Center operated by the City of Miami)

Activities: Live music from Jake Flint and Brent Giddens, food trucks, giveaways and area tourism attractions. Local station KGVE-FM will broadcast live on location from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Midwest City Tourism Information Center

7200 SE 29th St, Midwest City; 405-739-8232

Activities: Live music from Hunter Thomas, food trucks, giveaways and area tourism organizations. Local station KJKE-FM will broadcast live on location from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Oklahoma City Travel Information Center

12229 N. Interstate 35 Service Rd., Oklahoma City; 405-478-4637

Activities: Live music by Lucas Ross and Josh Roberts, food trucks, giveaways and area tourism attractions and organizations. Local station KMGL-FM will broadcast live on location from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Sallisaw Tourism Information Center

Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 313, Sallisaw; 918-775-9601

Activities: Live entertainment, food trucks, giveaways and area tourism attractions and organizations. Local station KXMX-FM will broadcast live on location from noon-2 p.m. Friday.

Thackerville Tourism Information Center

20569 Rest Area Rd., Thackerville; 580-276-9912

Activities: Giveaways

For more details on what's available at each location, visit the TravelOK Days page on TravelOK.com.