OHP: Pedestrian's death on SH 39 under investigation

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a Moore man was found deceased along SH 39 at Okay Road, about four miles northeast of Wanette.

The patrol reports the incident occurred about 6:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, in Pottawatomie County.

Pedestrian Leo L. Mooney III, 46, Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries, the OHP report shows.

The report shows an unknown vehicle was involved, but what exactly happened and cause remains under investigation. The weather was reported as being heavy fog with light rain that morning.

The patrol, in a Facebook post to the public, said the location of the incident was just east of the Cleveland County and Pottawatomie County line; OHP received a call from a passing motorist that a male was deceased in the roadway. Anyone who might have seen anything or has any information on this incident is asked to call OHP's Central Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

The scene was investigated by Trooper Shayne Ballard #249 of the Traffic Homicide Unit. He was assisted by Trooper Matt Snyder #828 of the Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A, Trooper Jesse Gregory #362 of the Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A, Trooper Jarrod Terry #473 of the Cleveland/McClain County detachment of Troop A, Trooper Austin May #500 of the Cleveland/McClain County detachment of Troop A and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.