Orange Barrel Alerts: Bryan closed; also fire hydrant repair at Darrow and Pennsylvania
Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star
According to the City of Shawnee Alert system, all northbound and southbound lanes of traffic on Bryan will be closed from Bradley to Granada until further notice.
No information is confirmed yet as to why it is closed or when the issue will be resolved.
Also, crews are repairing a fire hydrant in the area of East Darrow and North Pennsylvania. "Low to no water pressure may be experienced (in the area)," the alert reports.