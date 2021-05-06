Shawnee business gathers golfers for charity scramble

Special to the News-Star

PHARM+HOUSE Dispensary is hosting its second annual PH Charity Cup at the Choctaw Creek Golf Club in Choctaw on Sunday, May 16. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Shawnee Youth and Family Resource Center.

This unique golf scramble was created in 2020 as a way for the cannabis community to give back to those in need. Last year’s event in Seminole raised $7,000 for the Shawnee YFRC. That donation was used to fund such programs as their emergency children’s shelter.

Though this year’s cup was originally being held at the Jimmie Austin Golf Course, the Seminole City Council voted against a cannabis business using their city golf course for a fundraiser. Event organizers were left scrambling for a new location with less than three weeks to spare when they found Choctaw Creek had an opening.

This year’s sponsors include Sunday Extracts, RedBird Bioscience, Oklahoma Medicine, Rhino Labs, Herbage Magazine, and many more.

For more information about team registration and sponsorships, call 405-878-1309.