Monday's moment of silence to honor health care workers

In spring of 2020, the vehicles of area residents filled the parking lot of SSM Health St. Anthony – Shawnee, headlights lit to show support for healthcare workers as the country was reeling from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, over a year later, Oklahomans are invited to honor health care workers, essential workers, first responders and others impacted by the pandemic with a moment of silence Monday as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

The moment of silence, scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, May 10, is being observed during National Hospital and Health Care Week.

“If there’s one thing we’ve been reminded of throughout the pandemic, it’s that we’re all in this together,” said Joe Hodges, regional president of SSM Health in Oklahoma. “Our community has stepped up to support health care heroes throughout the last 14 months, and caregivers and other essential workers have gone above and beyond in more ways than we can recognize. This moment is a sign of solidarity for all these groups, as well as the patients and families tragically impacted by this terrible disease still active in our communities.”

Find more information at www.SSMHealth.com/Moment.