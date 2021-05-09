Iron Horse Industrial Park director recognized

CPN

Companies doing business at Iron Horse Industrial Park, owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), can now enjoy even greater confidence in navigating the global marketplace thanks to the hard work of Director James C. Collard, Ph.D.

Collard earned the Certified International Trade Professional (CITP) recognition after completing courses and meeting requirements issued by Canada’s Forum for International Trade Trading (FITT).

His training will benefit tenants who value Iron Horse Industrial Park as a destination for foreign direct investment and an import-export center for U.S. domestic companies.

“The CITP distinction gives our tenants and partners, as well as people in the international business community, added confidence in Iron Horse employees’ global skills and knowledge,” Collard said.

People named as CITPs prove a thorough grasp of international trade processes, commitment to global trade, dedication to ethical business practices and a promise to ongoing professional development.

For more information on the services offered at Iron Horse Industrial Park through the CPN Department of Economic Development and Planning, please visit ironhorsecpn.com.