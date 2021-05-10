SPD seeks to add members to volunteer police service

The Shawnee Police Department is seeking recruits for its Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) team. A meeting is scheduled this week for interested residents.

“The Shawnee Police Department depends on police volunteers to provide additional personnel for many different functions and events throughout the city,” SPD PIO Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said. “The Shawnee VIPS utilize a marked VIPS vehicle and provide the police department with additional eyes and ears at these functions and events.”

The volunteers assist with traffic and crowd control at major events like the Shawnee Christmas Parade, Kiwanis Little Olympics, festivals and 5 and 10k races, she said.

The wearing of face coverings will be required of attendees at the VIPS meeting, which will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday (May 13) in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at Shawnee City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

