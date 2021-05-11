OHP report: 3 killed in U.S. 177 crash north of Asher

News-Star staff

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows a Shawnee man and two other unknown males died May 7 in a crash along U.S. 177, about file miles north of Asher in Pottawatomie County.

The crash occurred about 6:05 a.m. last Friday just north of Turkey Hill Road. Two injured passengers were airlifted from that scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The patrol reports James Chadwick Cravens, 55, Shawnee, died at the scene from arm, leg, and trunk injuries. Two other decedents are listed on the patrol's report as unknown.

Cravens was driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey southbound on a U.S. 177 when a northbound unknown model Nissan went left of center and struck the Odyssey head-on, the OHP said. The report shows the impact rotated the Odyssey, which came to rest in the roadway. The Nissan rolled and came to rest on its top in a ditch and caught fire, the report shows.

James Cravens was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Matilde Flor Cravens, 54, was taken by helicopter ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries. Another passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Shawnee, was also transported by MediFlight to OU Medical Center with internal trunk injuries.

The driver of the unknown northbound Nissan, listed only as an unknown male, along with a passenger also listed as an unknown male, were both pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP report shows.

Cause of the collision is listed as left of center.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Matthew Snyder #828 of the Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A. He was assisted by Trooper Tyson Wright #693 of the Size and Weights Detachment, Lt. Kevin Robison #72 of the Capitol Detachment, Asher Fire Department, MediFlight, REACT EMS Ambulance and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

