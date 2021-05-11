Pottawatomie County farm owners receive Centennial Farm Award

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY — Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Lynda Ozan announced that an Oklahoma Centennial Farm award has been presented to the owners of a Pottawatomie County farm.

Murl and Reta Bowen of Asher own Halo Farm located in the vicinity of Asher. The family has grown hay and raised cattle since grandfather James T. Owen settled the land in 1920.

To qualify for a Centennial Farm or Ranch Award, a property must be occupied by a family member for at least 100 years and must currently be operated or occupied by a family member or leased out by a family member. The property must include a minimum of 40 acres and gross annual sales of at least $1,000. The Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry have sponsored the Centennial Farm and Ranch Awards for 32 years, in which time eight awards have been given in Pottawatomie County.

