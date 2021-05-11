SRC's bus bond issue passes

On Tuesday evening, 93 voters in the South Rock Creek school district decided the fate of a $390,000 transportation bond issue.

What that means for the district's students, is that those rides to and from school may soon sport security cameras and that new-car smell, as well as be cooler — literally.

South Rock Creek (SRC) Superintendent Mike Crawford said the funds will be used to purchase four new (2020 or newer) air-conditioned buses for the district.

School bond issues require a 60-percent supermajority vote to pass, which this one did without any problems.

In a 72-21 decision, 77.42 percent of voters were in favor of the proposition.

Crawford said the bond will allow South Rock Creek to offer students the best transportation possible and the best equipment possible.

“We're thrilled it passed,” he said, adding he was happy the voters were confident in approving the proposition.

"Instead of buying buses every so many years we can get a new fleet all at once and take care of our transportation needs for a while," Crawford said.

All three of SRC's buses for routes, plus its transportation bus, would all be brand new, he said.

"Right now the fleet that we use to run our routes with (are old)," he said. Currently the district has a 12-year-old bus, one that is eight years old and another that is on its third year.

"Those buses would all be under warranty and that makes it a lot safer for our kids," Crawford said.

Also, there's a little bit of a cost savings of not having to pay for repair costs, he said — at least until the warranties run out.

The process at this point will involve several to-do items — with waiting periods between each — he said; first on the list is finding willing lenders, then a bidding process to get the best deal and so on.

“It could be September or October to go through the process (of actually getting the new fleet in operation),” he said.

Crawford said at least now they know they can move forward with this item now officially checked off the wish list.

“We'll be able to focus on other things we want to get done,” he said.

The district plans to keep one of the buses; the two older ones will likely become surplus items and be sold, Crawford said.

“That will mean our oldest bus will only be three years old,” he said. “That's pretty good.”

Crawford said the bond will not cause a tax increase and the district hopes to pay it off in four years or less.

Election results

As always, residents must keep in mind that initial results are unofficial and unverified, the Oklahoma State Election Board website, at oklahoma.gov, states.

Election results are posted to the website as they are received at the Oklahoma State Election Board from county election boards and will not include provisional ballot results until after 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, the site reads.

“Results are subject to contest and recount and are neither final nor official until they are certified by the appropriate election board,” the website reads.

Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, at the earliest, results will be certified by county election boards by 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, the site states. Results of a race in which a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed cannot be certified until the contest has been heard or the recount has been completed.

Background information was compiled from News-Star archives.

